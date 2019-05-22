Lakshmi Mills Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.75 crore, down 8.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.75 crore in March 2019 down 8.63% from Rs. 74.16 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2019 down 4953.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2019 down 65.55% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2018.
|
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.75
|57.96
|74.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.75
|57.96
|74.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.37
|32.20
|28.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.67
|4.45
|3.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.69
|-1.76
|15.98
|Power & Fuel
|7.31
|7.14
|6.60
|Employees Cost
|9.61
|8.80
|8.40
|Depreciation
|3.16
|2.83
|2.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.44
|6.59
|6.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|-2.29
|3.00
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.98
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-1.31
|4.15
|Interest
|2.63
|2.56
|2.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-3.87
|1.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.53
|-3.87
|0.87
|Tax
|6.42
|1.14
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.95
|-5.01
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.95
|-5.01
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-142.99
|-72.04
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|-142.99
|-72.04
|2.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-142.99
|-72.04
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|142.99
|-72.04
|2.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
