Lakshmi Mills Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.75 crore, down 8.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.75 crore in March 2019 down 8.63% from Rs. 74.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2019 down 4953.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2019 down 65.55% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2018.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)