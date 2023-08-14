English
    Lakshmi Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.11 crore, down 33.25% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.11 crore in June 2023 down 33.25% from Rs. 93.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2023 down 203.05% from Rs. 5.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2023 down 126.65% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022.

    Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Lakshmi Mills Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.1144.8493.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.1144.8493.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6619.1151.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.033.5218.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.024.22-15.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.717.7510.72
    Depreciation3.032.511.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6211.5016.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.97-3.769.17
    Other Income0.830.690.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.14-3.079.97
    Interest2.111.881.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.25-4.948.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.25-4.948.02
    Tax-2.38-1.262.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.87-3.685.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.87-3.685.70
    Equity Share Capital6.966.966.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-84.43-52.9181.93
    Diluted EPS-84.43-52.9181.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-84.43-52.9181.93
    Diluted EPS-84.43-52.9181.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

