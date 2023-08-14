Lakshmi Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.11 crore, down 33.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.11 crore in June 2023 down 33.25% from Rs. 93.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2023 down 203.05% from Rs. 5.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2023 down 126.65% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)