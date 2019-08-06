Lakshmi Mills Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.69 crore, down 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.69 crore in June 2019 down 5.26% from Rs. 56.67 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2019 up 1011.93% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2019 down 63.04% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2018.

Lakshmi Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 68.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.19 in June 2018.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)