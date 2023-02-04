 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lakshmi Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore, down 43.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore in December 2022 down 43.76% from Rs. 79.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 down 160.16% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 119.59% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.

Lakshmi Mills Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.85 57.17 79.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.85 57.17 79.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.28 21.19 45.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.11 6.88 11.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.88 12.04 -17.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.47 8.68 10.32
Depreciation 2.13 1.89 1.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.01 11.60 17.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.26 -5.11 10.79
Other Income 0.55 2.50 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.72 -2.61 11.28
Interest 1.51 1.98 2.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.22 -4.59 8.67
Exceptional Items 0.96 -- -0.31
P/L Before Tax -5.26 -4.59 8.36
Tax -1.35 -1.48 1.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.92 -3.11 6.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.92 -3.11 6.51
Equity Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -56.31 -44.77 93.60
Diluted EPS -56.31 -44.77 93.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -56.31 -44.77 93.60
Diluted EPS -56.31 -44.77 93.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited