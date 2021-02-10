Lakshmi Mills Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore, up 11.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore in December 2020 up 11.34% from Rs. 57.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2020 up 242.49% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2020 up 624.83% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.

Lakshmi Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 63.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 44.34 in December 2019.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)