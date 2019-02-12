Lakshmi Mills Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.96 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.96 crore in December 2018 up 11.13% from Rs. 52.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2018 down 1772.56% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2018 down 73.75% from Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2017.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)