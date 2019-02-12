Lakshmi Mills Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.96 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.96 crore in December 2018 up 11.13% from Rs. 52.16 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2018 down 1772.56% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2018 down 73.75% from Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2017.
Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.96
|63.14
|52.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.96
|63.14
|52.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.20
|37.63
|26.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.45
|2.87
|1.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.76
|-6.81
|-2.01
|Power & Fuel
|7.14
|7.64
|6.88
|Employees Cost
|8.80
|8.99
|8.52
|Depreciation
|2.83
|2.93
|2.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.59
|7.78
|6.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|2.12
|2.08
|Other Income
|0.98
|3.22
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|5.34
|3.31
|Interest
|2.56
|2.55
|2.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.87
|2.79
|1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.21
|-0.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.87
|2.58
|0.51
|Tax
|1.14
|1.25
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.01
|1.33
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.01
|1.33
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-72.04
|19.08
|4.31
|Diluted EPS
|-72.04
|19.08
|4.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-72.04
|19.08
|4.31
|Diluted EPS
|-72.04
|19.08
|4.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited