Lakshmi Machine Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 379.29 crore, down 7.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 379.29 crore in September 2020 down 7.81% from Rs. 411.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2020 down 54.51% from Rs. 17.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.18 crore in September 2020 down 17.22% from Rs. 35.25 crore in September 2019.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.42 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.32 in September 2019.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 4,690.95 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.24% returns over the last 6 months and 41.07% over the last 12 months.