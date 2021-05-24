Lakshmi Machine Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 663.12 crore, up 69.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 663.12 crore in March 2021 up 69.52% from Rs. 391.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.33 crore in March 2021 up 261.07% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2021 up 182.92% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2020.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 23.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.57 in March 2020.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 6,827.45 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)