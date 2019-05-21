Lakshmi Machine Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 580.01 crore, down 22.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.01 crore in March 2019 down 22.39% from Rs. 747.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.79 crore in March 2019 down 39.92% from Rs. 61.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.31 crore in March 2019 down 37.63% from Rs. 101.51 crore in March 2018.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 55.89 in March 2018.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 5,708.10 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -32.25% over the last 12 months.