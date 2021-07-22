Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 436.04 crore, up 155.71% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 436.04 crore in June 2021 up 155.71% from Rs. 170.52 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2021 up 51.8% from Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.71 crore in June 2021 up 410.82% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2020.
Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 7,779.45 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.81% returns over the last 6 months and 178.69% over the last 12 months.
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|436.04
|663.12
|170.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|436.04
|663.12
|170.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|281.53
|421.14
|78.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.63
|1.58
|22.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|63.98
|76.32
|43.28
|Depreciation
|13.38
|12.88
|12.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|97.54
|120.96
|53.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.76
|30.24
|-39.34
|Other Income
|19.08
|22.96
|18.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.33
|53.21
|-20.65
|Interest
|--
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.33
|53.16
|-20.65
|Exceptional Items
|-17.17
|-12.29
|-2.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.84
|40.86
|-22.98
|Tax
|3.40
|15.54
|-3.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.24
|25.33
|-19.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.24
|25.33
|-19.17
|Equity Share Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.65
|23.71
|-17.95
|Diluted EPS
|-8.65
|23.71
|-17.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.65
|23.71
|-17.95
|Diluted EPS
|-8.65
|23.71
|-17.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited