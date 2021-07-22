MARKET NEWS

Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 436.04 crore, up 155.71% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 436.04 crore in June 2021 up 155.71% from Rs. 170.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2021 up 51.8% from Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.71 crore in June 2021 up 410.82% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2020.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 7,779.45 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.81% returns over the last 6 months and 178.69% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Machine Works
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations436.04663.12170.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations436.04663.12170.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials281.53421.1478.35
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.631.5822.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost63.9876.3243.28
Depreciation13.3812.8812.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses97.54120.9653.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.7630.24-39.34
Other Income19.0822.9618.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.3353.21-20.65
Interest--0.050.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3353.16-20.65
Exceptional Items-17.17-12.29-2.33
P/L Before Tax-5.8440.86-22.98
Tax3.4015.54-3.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.2425.33-19.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.2425.33-19.17
Equity Share Capital10.6810.6810.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.6523.71-17.95
Diluted EPS-8.6523.71-17.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.6523.71-17.95
Diluted EPS-8.6523.71-17.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Lakshmi Machine #Lakshmi Machine Works #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:42 am

