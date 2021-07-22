Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 436.04 crore, up 155.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 436.04 crore in June 2021 up 155.71% from Rs. 170.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2021 up 51.8% from Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.71 crore in June 2021 up 410.82% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2020.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 7,779.45 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.81% returns over the last 6 months and 178.69% over the last 12 months.