Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.52 crore, down 62.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.52 crore in June 2020 down 62.3% from Rs. 452.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2020 down 236.34% from Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2020 down 123.93% from Rs. 33.22 crore in June 2019.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 2,858.95 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations170.52391.17452.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations170.52391.17452.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials78.35244.76265.20
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.36-10.284.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.2859.1357.29
Depreciation12.7012.5012.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.18100.22112.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.34-15.15-0.32
Other Income18.6926.0121.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.6510.8620.89
Interest0.000.090.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.6510.7820.68
Exceptional Items-2.33-0.05--
P/L Before Tax-22.9810.7220.68
Tax-3.803.716.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.177.0214.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.177.0214.06
Equity Share Capital10.6810.6810.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-17.956.5713.16
Diluted EPS-17.956.5713.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-17.956.5713.16
Diluted EPS-17.956.5713.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Lakshmi Machine #Lakshmi Machine Works #Results #Textiles - Machinery

