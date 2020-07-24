Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.52 crore, down 62.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 170.52 crore in June 2020 down 62.3% from Rs. 452.32 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2020 down 236.34% from Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2020 down 123.93% from Rs. 33.22 crore in June 2019.
Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 2,858.95 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.52
|391.17
|452.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.52
|391.17
|452.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.35
|244.76
|265.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.36
|-10.28
|4.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.28
|59.13
|57.29
|Depreciation
|12.70
|12.50
|12.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.18
|100.22
|112.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.34
|-15.15
|-0.32
|Other Income
|18.69
|26.01
|21.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.65
|10.86
|20.89
|Interest
|0.00
|0.09
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.65
|10.78
|20.68
|Exceptional Items
|-2.33
|-0.05
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.98
|10.72
|20.68
|Tax
|-3.80
|3.71
|6.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.17
|7.02
|14.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.17
|7.02
|14.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.95
|6.57
|13.16
|Diluted EPS
|-17.95
|6.57
|13.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.95
|6.57
|13.16
|Diluted EPS
|-17.95
|6.57
|13.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:22 pm