Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.52 crore, down 62.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.52 crore in June 2020 down 62.3% from Rs. 452.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2020 down 236.34% from Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2020 down 123.93% from Rs. 33.22 crore in June 2019.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 2,858.95 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.