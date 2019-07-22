Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 452.32 crore, down 28.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.32 crore in June 2019 down 28.88% from Rs. 636.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2019 down 71.69% from Rs. 49.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.22 crore in June 2019 down 62.92% from Rs. 89.58 crore in June 2018.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.16 in June 2019 from Rs. 45.35 in June 2018.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 4,562.50 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and -41.17% over the last 12 months.