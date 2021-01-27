Lakshmi Machine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 476.71 crore, up 51.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.71 crore in December 2020 up 51.24% from Rs. 315.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.38 crore in December 2020 up 414.24% from Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.65 crore in December 2020 up 139.25% from Rs. 25.35 crore in December 2019.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 31.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.08 in December 2019.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 4,985.05 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.52% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.