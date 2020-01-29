Lakshmi Machine Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 315.20 crore, down 51.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.20 crore in December 2019 down 51.35% from Rs. 647.91 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2019 down 89.6% from Rs. 62.38 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.35 crore in December 2019 down 75.14% from Rs. 101.97 crore in December 2018.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.08 in December 2019 from Rs. 57.08 in December 2018.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 3,358.95 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)