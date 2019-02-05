Lakshmi Machine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 647.91 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 647.91 crore in December 2018 up 19.45% from Rs. 542.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.38 crore in December 2018 up 10.72% from Rs. 56.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.97 crore in December 2018 up 4.56% from Rs. 97.52 crore in December 2017.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 57.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 51.43 in December 2017.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 5,320.80 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.53% returns over the last 6 months and -6.89% over the last 12 months.