Lakshmi Machine Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 803.07 crore, up 102.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 803.07 crore in September 2021 up 102.62% from Rs. 396.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.53 crore in September 2021 up 530.23% from Rs. 6.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.58 crore in September 2021 up 175.96% from Rs. 29.20 crore in September 2020.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 40.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.47 in September 2020.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 8,631.20 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.33% returns over the last 6 months and 115.70% over the last 12 months.