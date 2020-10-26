Lakshmi Machine Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 396.34 crore, down 3.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.34 crore in September 2020 down 3.18% from Rs. 409.34 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in September 2020 down 43.2% from Rs. 12.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.20 crore in September 2020 down 10.87% from Rs. 32.76 crore in September 2019.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.47 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.39 in September 2019.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 4,003.00 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.03% returns over the last 6 months and 8.32% over the last 12 months.