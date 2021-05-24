Lakshmi Machine Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 683.70 crore, up 77.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 683.70 crore in March 2021 up 77.1% from Rs. 386.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.05 crore in March 2021 up 1285.2% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.73 crore in March 2021 up 249.66% from Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2020.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 24.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2020.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 6,827.45 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)