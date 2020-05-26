Lakshmi Machine Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 386.05 crore, down 34.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.05 crore in March 2020 down 34.34% from Rs. 587.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2020 down 94.73% from Rs. 35.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2020 down 69.41% from Rs. 63.33 crore in March 2019.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2020 from Rs. 33.40 in March 2019.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 2,454.05 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.26% returns over the last 6 months and -54.58% over the last 12 months.