Lakshmi Machine Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 168.78 crore, down 63.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.78 crore in June 2020 down 63.21% from Rs. 458.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.62 crore in June 2020 down 306.4% from Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.29 crore in June 2020 down 131.31% from Rs. 29.67 crore in June 2019.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 2,858.95 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.