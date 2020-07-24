Lakshmi Machine Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 168.78 crore, down 63.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.78 crore in June 2020 down 63.21% from Rs. 458.78 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.62 crore in June 2020 down 306.4% from Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.29 crore in June 2020 down 131.31% from Rs. 29.67 crore in June 2019.
Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 2,858.95 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.78
|386.05
|458.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.78
|386.05
|458.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.40
|240.60
|268.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.38
|-10.03
|7.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.78
|61.12
|59.84
|Depreciation
|13.81
|13.64
|13.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.29
|101.07
|114.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.88
|-20.36
|-5.78
|Other Income
|18.79
|26.08
|21.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.10
|5.73
|15.99
|Interest
|0.00
|0.09
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.10
|5.64
|15.59
|Exceptional Items
|-2.33
|-0.05
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.42
|5.59
|15.59
|Tax
|-3.80
|3.71
|5.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.62
|1.88
|10.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.62
|1.88
|10.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.62
|1.88
|10.47
|Equity Share Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.24
|1.76
|9.80
|Diluted EPS
|-20.24
|1.76
|9.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.24
|1.76
|9.80
|Diluted EPS
|-20.24
|1.76
|9.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:22 pm