Lakshmi Machine Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 478.56 crore, up 49.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.56 crore in December 2020 up 49.37% from Rs. 320.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2020 up 920.46% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.50 crore in December 2020 up 163.38% from Rs. 23.35 crore in December 2019.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 31.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2019.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 4,985.05 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.52% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.