Lakshmi Machine Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 320.38 crore, down 49.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.38 crore in December 2019 down 49.08% from Rs. 629.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2019 down 94.33% from Rs. 57.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.35 crore in December 2019 down 76.36% from Rs. 98.77 crore in December 2018.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 3,617.80 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -31.85% over the last 12 months.