Lakshmi Loom Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in September 2021 up 13.8% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021 down 8.28% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021 down 7.38% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2020.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has increased to Rs. 10.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in September 2020.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 725.40 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.30% returns over the last 12 months.