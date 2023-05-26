Lakshmi Loom Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 0.5% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 up 6.03% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.42 in March 2022.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 794.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 31.55% over the last 12 months.