Lakshmi Loom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 27.03% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 down 8.66% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2021.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 589.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)