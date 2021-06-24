Lakshmi Loom Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, up 14.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in March 2021 up 14.41% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021 up 72.23% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021 up 23.3% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2020.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 591.95 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.02% returns over the last 6 months and 91.57% over the last 12 months.