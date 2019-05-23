Lakshmi Loom Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2019 up 29.3% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 down 20.46% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019 down 13.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2018.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 36.40 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)