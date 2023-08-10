English
    Lakshmi Loom Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 30.77% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in June 2023 up 30.77% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 30.86% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2023 up 31.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

    Lakshmi Loom EPS has increased to Rs. 10.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.10 in June 2022.

    Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 1,085.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.37% returns over the last 6 months and 70.98% over the last 12 months.

    Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.873.392.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.873.392.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.390.370.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.080.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.100.99
    Depreciation0.280.250.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.311.240.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.870.510.57
    Other Income0.320.470.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.190.980.89
    Interest0.200.310.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.980.670.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.980.670.74
    Tax0.280.170.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.710.500.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.710.500.54
    Equity Share Capital6.696.696.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.597.458.10
    Diluted EPS10.597.458.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.597.458.10
    Diluted EPS10.597.458.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

