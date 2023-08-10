Lakshmi Loom Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 30.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in June 2023 up 30.77% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 30.86% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2023 up 31.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has increased to Rs. 10.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.10 in June 2022.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 1,085.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.37% returns over the last 6 months and 70.98% over the last 12 months.