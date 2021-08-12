Lakshmi Loom Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in June 2021 up 35.28% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021 up 137.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021 up 57.83% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2020.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2020.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 614.90 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.86% returns over the last 6 months and 145.96% over the last 12 months.