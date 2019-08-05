Lakshmi Loom Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 102.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in June 2019 up 102.76% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2019 up 1044.16% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2019 up 293.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2018.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2018.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 23.50 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -49.35% returns over the last 6 months and -50.53% over the last 12 months.