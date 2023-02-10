Lakshmi Loom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 19.01% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 32.47% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.