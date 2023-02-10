English
    Lakshmi Loom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 19.01% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 32.47% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.402.962.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.402.962.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.350.260.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.04-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.000.94
    Depreciation0.260.240.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.231.070.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.570.430.68
    Other Income0.290.460.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.860.891.07
    Interest0.180.250.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.690.640.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.690.640.91
    Tax0.230.010.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.460.630.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.460.630.68
    Equity Share Capital6.696.696.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.919.3610.22
    Diluted EPS6.919.3610.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.919.3610.22
    Diluted EPS6.919.3610.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
