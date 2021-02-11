Lakshmi Loom Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 24.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2020 down 24.62% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 down 16.05% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020 down 4% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2019.

Lakshmi Loom EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2019.

Lakshmi Loom shares closed at 52.65 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)