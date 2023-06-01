Lakshmi Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 207.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2023 up 207.66% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 49.92% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 62.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.
Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 135.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 41.32% over the last 12 months.
|Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.34
|1.45
|-1.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.34
|1.45
|-1.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.34
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.55
|0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|1.01
|-1.67
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.14
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|1.15
|-1.55
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|1.15
|-1.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|1.15
|-1.56
|Tax
|-0.27
|0.17
|-0.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|0.98
|-0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|0.98
|-0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|3.27
|-2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|3.27
|-2.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|3.27
|-2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|3.27
|-2.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited