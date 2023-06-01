English
    Lakshmi Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 207.66% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2023 up 207.66% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 49.92% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 62.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

    Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 135.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 41.32% over the last 12 months.

    Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.341.45-1.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.341.45-1.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.340.29
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.550.060.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.601.01-1.67
    Other Income0.010.140.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.601.15-1.55
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.601.15-1.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.601.15-1.56
    Tax-0.270.17-0.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.340.98-0.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.340.98-0.67
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.123.27-2.24
    Diluted EPS-1.123.27-2.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.123.27-2.24
    Diluted EPS-1.123.27-2.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Lakshmi Finance #Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am