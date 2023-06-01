Lakshmi Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 207.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2023 up 207.66% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 49.92% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 62.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 135.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 41.32% over the last 12 months.