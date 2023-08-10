English
    Lakshmi Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 979.47% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 979.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2023 up 197.05% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 up 198.67% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022.

    Lakshmi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.13 in June 2022.

    Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 132.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 20.27% over the last 12 months.

    Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.081.340.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.081.340.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.370.34
    Depreciation0.030.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.071.553.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.68-0.60-3.94
    Other Income0.000.010.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.68-0.60-3.80
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.68-0.60-3.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.68-0.60-3.81
    Tax1.02-0.27-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.66-0.34-2.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.66-0.34-2.74
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.86-1.12-9.13
    Diluted EPS8.86-1.12-9.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.86-1.12-9.13
    Diluted EPS8.86-1.12-9.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

