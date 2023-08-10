Lakshmi Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 979.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 979.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2023 up 197.05% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 up 198.67% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022.

Lakshmi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.13 in June 2022.

Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 132.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 20.27% over the last 12 months.