Lakshmi Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 90.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 90.79% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 down 192.6% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022 down 198.17% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2021.

Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 110.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and 30.37% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.38 -1.25 4.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.38 -1.25 4.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.29 0.31
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.94 0.09 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.94 -1.67 3.68
Other Income 0.13 0.12 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.80 -1.55 3.79
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.81 -1.56 3.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.81 -1.56 3.78
Tax -1.07 -0.89 0.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.74 -0.67 2.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.74 -0.67 2.96
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.13 -2.24 9.86
Diluted EPS -9.13 -2.24 9.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.13 -2.24 9.86
Diluted EPS -9.13 -2.24 9.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Lakshmi Finance #Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:20 pm
