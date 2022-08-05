Lakshmi Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 90.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 90.79% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 down 192.6% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022 down 198.17% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2021.
Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 110.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and 30.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|-1.25
|4.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|-1.25
|4.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.29
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.94
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.94
|-1.67
|3.68
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.12
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.80
|-1.55
|3.79
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-1.56
|3.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.81
|-1.56
|3.78
|Tax
|-1.07
|-0.89
|0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.74
|-0.67
|2.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.74
|-0.67
|2.96
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.13
|-2.24
|9.86
|Diluted EPS
|-9.13
|-2.24
|9.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.13
|-2.24
|9.86
|Diluted EPS
|-9.13
|-2.24
|9.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited