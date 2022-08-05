Lakshmi Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 90.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 90.79% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 down 192.6% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022 down 198.17% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2021.

Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 110.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and 30.37% over the last 12 months.