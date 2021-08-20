Lakshmi Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, down 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in June 2021 down 13.54% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021 down 6.09% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2021 down 15.82% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2020.

Lakshmi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.48 in June 2020.

Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 80.05 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.63% returns over the last 6 months and 56.20% over the last 12 months.