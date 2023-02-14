Lakshmi Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 179.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 179.48% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 up 225.27% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 376% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Lakshmi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2021.
|
|Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.45
|3.77
|0.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.45
|3.77
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.01
|3.32
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.14
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|3.45
|0.21
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.15
|3.45
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.15
|3.45
|0.20
|Tax
|0.17
|0.80
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.98
|2.64
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.98
|2.64
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.27
|8.81
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|3.27
|8.81
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.27
|8.81
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|3.27
|8.81
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited