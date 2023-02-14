Lakshmi Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 179.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 179.48% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 up 225.27% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 376% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Lakshmi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2021.