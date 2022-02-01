Lakshmi Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 90.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2021 down 90.34% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 93.96% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 95.08% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020.

Lakshmi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.67 in December 2020.

Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 131.15 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.01% returns over the last 6 months and 86.03% over the last 12 months.