Lakshmi Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 788.79% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2020 up 788.79% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2020 up 429.22% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020 up 418.37% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2019.

Lakshmi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 16.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2019.

Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.352.780.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.352.780.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.330.310.32
Depreciation0.030.030.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.08-0.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.952.350.81
Other Income0.100.110.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.052.460.95
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.052.460.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.052.460.95
Tax0.051.14--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.001.320.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.001.320.95
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.674.413.15
Diluted EPS16.674.413.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.674.413.15
Diluted EPS16.674.413.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Lakshmi Finance #Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 11:33 am

