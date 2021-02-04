Lakshmi Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 788.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2020 up 788.79% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2020 up 429.22% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020 up 418.37% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2019.

Lakshmi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 16.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2019.