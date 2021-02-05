Lakshmi Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 788.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2020 up 788.79% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2020 up 429.22% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020 up 418.37% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2019.

Lakshmi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 16.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2019.

Lakshmi Finance shares closed at 81.45 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.24% returns over the last 6 months and 53.82% over the last 12 months.