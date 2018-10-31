Lakshmi Elec Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 56.10 crore, up 30.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 56.10 crore in September 2018 up 30.61% from Rs. 42.95 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2018 up 25.82% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2018 up 17.67% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2017.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 13.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.01 in September 2017.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 538.65 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -22.88% returns over the last 6 months and -27.93% over the last 12 months.