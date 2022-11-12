Lakhotia Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 52.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 52.45% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 101.29% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Lakhotia Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 19.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.50% returns over the last 6 months and 61.98% over the last 12 months.