Lakhotia Poly Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in September 2021 down 28.41% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021 down 2052.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021 down 238.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 11.73 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.63% returns over the last 6 months