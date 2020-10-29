Lakhotia Poly Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, up 130% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in September 2020 up 130% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 up 110.22% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 up 425% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Lakhotia Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2019.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 8.88 on July 28, 2020 (BSE)