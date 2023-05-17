Lakhotia Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in March 2023 up 0.37% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 1537.4% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 1650% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 29.82 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.28% returns over the last 12 months.