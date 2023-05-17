English
    Lakhotia Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakhotia Polyesters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in March 2023 up 0.37% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 1537.4% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 1650% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 29.82 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.28% returns over the last 12 months.

    Lakhotia Polyesters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.963.068.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.963.068.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.243.658.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods---0.27--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.17--0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.09
    Depreciation0.010.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.100.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.03-0.54-0.25
    Other Income0.47-0.020.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.56-0.560.07
    Interest0.180.120.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.74-0.67-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.74-0.67-0.10
    Tax-0.250.13-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.49-0.80-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.49-0.80-0.09
    Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.62-0.42-0.17
    Diluted EPS-1.62-0.42-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.62-0.42-0.17
    Diluted EPS-1.62-0.42-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

