Lakhotia Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakhotia Polyesters are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in March 2023 up 0.37% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 1537.4% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 1650% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 29.82 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.28% returns over the last 12 months.
|Lakhotia Polyesters
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.96
|3.06
|8.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.96
|3.06
|8.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.24
|3.65
|8.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.27
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.17
|--
|0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.10
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-0.54
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.47
|-0.02
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.56
|-0.56
|0.07
|Interest
|0.18
|0.12
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-0.67
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.74
|-0.67
|-0.10
|Tax
|-0.25
|0.13
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.49
|-0.80
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.49
|-0.80
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|10.47
|10.47
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-0.42
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-0.42
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-0.42
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-0.42
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited