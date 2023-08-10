Lakhotia Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, up 214.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in June 2023 up 214.85% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 33.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 35.14% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Lakhotia Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 34.86 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.18% returns over the last 6 months and 101.50% over the last 12 months.