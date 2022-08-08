Lakhotia Poly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 89.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2022 down 89.37% from Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 298.39% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 270% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Lakhotia Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 15.80 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 79.95% returns over the last 12 months.