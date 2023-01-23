Lakhotia Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 1368.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in December 2022 up 1368.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 down 390.37% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 1160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 20.90 on January 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.18% returns over the last 12 months.