Lakhotia Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 1368.04% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakhotia Polyesters are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in December 2022 up 1368.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 down 390.37% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 1160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 20.90 on January 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.18% returns over the last 12 months.

Lakhotia Polyesters
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.06 1.14 0.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.06 1.14 0.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.65 1.06 0.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.27 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.02 -0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.06
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.12 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 -0.13 -0.05
Other Income -0.02 0.25 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 0.12 0.02
Interest 0.12 0.12 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 0.00 -0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 0.00 -0.17
Tax 0.13 -0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.80 0.00 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.80 0.00 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 10.47 10.47 10.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 2.26 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.42 2.26 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 2.26 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.42 2.26 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lakhotia Poly #Lakhotia Polyesters #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am