Lakhotia Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 1368.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakhotia Polyesters are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in December 2022 up 1368.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 down 390.37% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 1160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 20.90 on January 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.18% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Lakhotia Polyesters
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.06
|1.14
|0.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.06
|1.14
|0.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.65
|1.06
|0.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.27
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.02
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.12
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.25
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|0.12
|0.02
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.00
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|0.00
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|0.00
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|0.00
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.47
|10.47
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|2.26
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|2.26
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|2.26
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|2.26
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited